Tom Brady brought the laughs with some seriously savage tweets! The New England Patriot had no hard feelings, though, and shrugged them off like a total pro.

Jimmy Kimmel‘s “Mean Tweets” never gets old! With two days to go until Super Bowl weekend, the late night show featured a group of NFL stars in the hilarious segment, including Tom Brady, 42. The New England Patriot got right into some of the epically savage comments, and we were loving his sense of humor towards the whole thing. “‘F*** you Tom Brady, I hope your dog eats chocolate and gets really sick and throws up on your socks,” one of the trolls posted — wow! The football star took it all in stride, however, responding “That’s f***** up.”

The wild comments didn’t stop there, as Tom went on to read a few more hateful tweets! “‘Hi, I’m Tom Brady, and I am a cry baby and I have a b*tt h*le in my chin!” Tom read aloud. The San Mateo, California native then lowered his phone with a confused look on his face as he pointed to his face! Just when the trolls couldn’t get more vicious, Tom popped back in with a third that seemed to be someone taking out a lot of anger on poor Tom! “‘F*** you Tom Brady you fat b****, I hope you cry,” the post read. Once again, the football star was all-smiles as he responded, “I do cry, too.”

The video also featured NFL stars Joey Bosa, 24, and Travis Kelce, 30, reading some other gnarly comments. “This dude Travis Kelce looks like the Notre Dame leprechaun,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end read, while Joey had a not-so-nice tweet about his facial features: “Joey Bosa’s nose is so big it looks like he been lying every day for his whole life.” Ouch — but bonus points for the Pinocchio reference?

Travis, of course, is going to be playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl match, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to rock the stage for a joint half time show performance, and we can’t wait to see what the gorgeous ladies have in store!