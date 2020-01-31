The Dolan Twins Tease ‘So Much To Come’ In 2020 For Fans & Reveal They’ve Grown ‘In A Number Of Ways’

The Dolan Twins spoke to HL revealing the incredible plans they have for 2020, what it was like building a business and how they’ve grown in the last year.

Grayson and Ethan Dolan announced they were stepping away from their demanding film schedule and emotionally revealed they both were struggling and needed to find their purpose so they could continue to make meaningful content. Well, the YouTubers are hitting 2020 off with a strong start, as they’ve founded Wakeheart, a unisex fragrance brand “driven by the beauty of everyday life.” The duo revealed to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview that building a business together helped they grow in a number of ways, both “creatively and business-wise.” “Building a business has really motivated us to learn a lot more about new topics and venture outside of our comfort zones,” Grayson dished. “Hold tight, we have so, so much to come for you all very soon. Wakeheart is going to be releasing new products throughout the rest of 2020, and these are products that we have created from the heart.”

Ethan also added that since letting go over their strict weekly upload schedule, the brothers have “been able to focus on the more important things in life, and begin more projects we feel passionate about and can be proud of, just like Wakeheart.” “ We’ve accepted the fact that it takes way longer than just 7 days to create something really special, and since we’ve done that, we’ve been able to make ourselves really proud of what we’ve created,” he told HollywoodLife.com. Grayson added that their goal for 2020 is to “continue to grow as individuals and progress as business owners.”

The first Wakeheart collection from the Dolan Twins is called Enterlight, and there are three different scents that were carefully cultivated by the brothers. “Each individual scent in this collection can remind someone of a place, experience, or event. We’re inspired by the idea of living without limits, being present and cherishing every moment; that is what inspired us to create this collection of scents that encourages people to do just that,” Ethan explained. The collection includes three fragrances called Lucid Locations, Conscience Conversations and Sunlit Sensations.

“Sunset Sensations remind us of the spontaneous lifestyle of adventuring outdoors under the sun. Simply, just fun times,” Ethan continued. “Conscience Conversations remind us of tranquility and feeling comfortable in your own peaceful place. Lucid Locations remind us of the homely feeling you feel, even when traveling to unfamiliar whereabouts. Taking in your surroundings with an open mind in your most present state.”