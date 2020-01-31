Nikki Bella Shares Adorable PDA Pics Of Artem Chigvintsev Cradling Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Nikki Bella positively gushed about her ‘baby daddy’ Artem Chigvintsev when she took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps of her fiancé cradling Nikki’s growing baby bump!

Baby on the way! Nikki Bella and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are clearly over the moon to be expecting their first child together. The couple posed for a slew of adorable, candid snaps on Nikki’s Instagram account on Jan. 31 where Artem lovingly cradled Nikki’s bump with so much tenderness. While the pair were out and about, they were captured snuggling up together, as Artem put his arms around Nikki’s waist to cover her belly with his arms and his love. “Baby daddy,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji!

The pics come just one day after Artem shared the couple’s first sonogram pic of their little one! The Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share his excitement for becoming a first time dad. The carousel snap then featured the black and white pic of the sonogram, with Nikki and Artem’s baby prominently and clearly captured in the still image. What’s more, the sonogram came just hours after Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, made the joint announcement that they were both expecting!

“People are going to think that’s a joke,” Brie admitted in the announcement. “We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but can you really plan pregnancy!?” Furthering the point, Nikki shared her own experience realizing that she and Artem were expecting. The couple weren’t exactly planning to have a child, but over the course of a few months, Nikki noticed that she and her sister were exhibiting “the same symptoms. We’ve both been super nauseous.” Nikki added, “I feel like I literally have a hangover every day.”

With wedding plans to make and a baby on the way, Artem and Nikki are truly living on Cloud Nine! These two are just so in love, and the photos from Nikki’s Instagram capture that so purely and perfectly. We cannot wait to see how their life together continues to take shape!