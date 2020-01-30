John Stamos Reveals Whether He’s Ready For Baby No. 2 & What Makes Him Cry Over Son

John Stamos waited until later in life to become a first time dad, and his son means the world to him. Now the actor is opening up about if he wants more kids with wife Caitlin McHugh.

John Stamos, 56, waited a long time to start a family, and it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him. He married Caitlin McHugh, 33, in Feb. of 2018 after he proposed to her five months prior at Disneyland. He yearned for years to be a dad, and he got it once he found the woman of his dreams. Caitlin gave birth to their first child, a son William, nicknamed Billy after his later father in April 2018. Now that he’s almost 22-months-old, John’s ready to make Billy a big brother.

We caught up to the Fuller House star at the 2020 MusiCares® Person of the Year, honoring Aerosmith on Jan. 24 and when we asked him if he’s ready for baby number two, he told us excitedly “Yeah.” He then gushed about what cute things Billy had done lately, and made the surprising revelation that visiting preschools and realizing how quickly his son is growing up reduced him to tears.

“I’ll tell you this. The thing what happened today is, we had to go look at preschools, and I walked into the first one, I started bawling my head off,” he explained. Aww, time does fly when kids are little. Billy turns two in April so it’s just about time that he’s going to be going off to preschool. John made it clear that his son was his greatest joy when he announced his birth on April 15, 2018. In an Instagram pic showing him holding the newborn, he wrote, From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed.

John told us EXCLUSIVELY after Billy’s birth that the love for his son caused him to burst out crying several times a day. In an April 19, 2018 interview, he gushed to HollywoodLife.com, Billy is “so cute. I’ve cried three times today. I woke up really early today and sang to him that song, ‘House at Pooh Corner.’ His [middle] name is Christopher. There was a lot of poo around. So I just cried,” he explained. “Then I Facetimed him coming over here and I cried. It is more beautiful than I could have ever imagined. I dreamt for this for a long time,” regarding fatherhood.