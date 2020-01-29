Penelope Cruz’s Hairstylist Reveals How Often You Should Dye Your Hair In The Winter

Penelope Cruz has such healthy, hydrated hair & now that winter is in full swing, her hairstylist, George Papanikolas, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how often you should dye your hair to prevent breakage!

The winter is one of the harshest seasons for your hair as the cold weather can seriously dry out your strands. One celebrity who always manages to have healthy, luscious hair is Penelope Cruz, 45, and her hairstylist, George Papanikolas, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, some tips for dying your hair this season to keep your locks healthy while preventing breakage. “Maintaining the moisture is key, so it’s important to use hydrating products and masks like the Biolage HydraSource Deep Treatment Pack, which infuses dry hair with a vegan formula for moisture and nourishment,” George said about keeping your hair hydrated.

As for how often you should dye your hair, George revealed, “Regardless of the season, you should have a regular color and highlighting schedule. It’s usually recommended to do a single process color to cover gray about every 4 to 6 weeks, and highlights should be done about every three months. Staying with the schedule will result in great color and healthy hair all year long. Doing it more often can compromise the hair.”

George is known as the king of balayage, as he basically made it famous on tons of different celebs. As for how you should maintain your balayage without breaking the bank, Geroge admitted, “The best highlights grow out when they are soft and delicate at the root area gradually getting thicker and heavier through the ends. The delicate route highlights mean that you will have a softer regrowth and will be able to stretch out your highlights to three months.” George continued, “To maintain hair color between salon services, the Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid collection uses a sulfate-free technology that seals in color for up to 21 washes.”

With the new year means new hairstyles and George predicted the hottest hair color trend we can expect to see this year. “The hottest hair color to watch out for in 2020 is high contrast color with unexpected twists such as coppers with a deeper base and a bright copper highlight, or brunettes with rich base color and bright honey blonde high contrast highlights. What makes this look modern is keeping the highlights soft and delicate at the root area and gradually getting thicker and heavier towards the mid and ends.”

Aside from working with Penelope, George works with tons of other stars and when it comes to picking their hair color, George said it’s a team effort of him suggesting ideas as well as the celebrity suggesting what they want. “It’=’s a combination of both, but currently, I would say that social media celebrities and influencers are dictating the trends, unlike the fashion magazines and runway shows the dictated trends in the past.”