Brad Pitt Appears To Dodge Renée Zellweger At Oscars Nominees Luncheon — See Pic

Brad Pitt zoomed by Renée Zellweger in a snapshot at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Jan. 27, and it has us wondering whether or not they were trying to avoid each other!

Brad Pitt, 56, was a man on the move in a photo taken at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Jan. 27! His fellow Oscars nominee Renée Zellweger happened to be in the picture taken at Hollywood’s Loews Hotel, too, but Brad didn’t stop to chat. He walked right on by without casting a glance in Renée’s direction (in the picture, at least).

It’s unclear if Brad was: A) intentionally avoiding Renée, B) didn’t see her, or C) none of the above. Brad is a man of mystery, just like his character Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned him an Oscar nomination for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.” Renée, meanwhile, is up for “Best Actress” for her role as the superstar singer Judy Garland in the 2019 film, Judy. Given their prestigious nominations — AKA, common ground to strike a conversation — it’s also entirely possible that the actors did gab, but the moment wasn’t caught on camera.

Renée was, however, photographed chatting it up with someone who was once rumored to be dating Brad in the beginning of 2019: Charlize Theron, 44! Charlize, whom Renée is competing against for the “Best Actress” honor at the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9, shut down the romance rumors by saying she had been “single for 10 years” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! in May of 2019. She even said the rumors about her having beef with Brad’s former wife, Angelina Jolie, 44, were “100 percent [not true].”

Brad is always attracting attention at these industry events! Of course, we’re referring to his legendary reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50, backstage at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19.

“Brad was there first backstage finishing photos and saw Jen in the corner of his eye when she came to the back. He repeatedly called for her to come over and kept saying, ‘Aniston, Aniston,'” a source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, explaining the backstage moment. “He finally got her attention, they briefly hugged and exchanged pleasantries. The picture that shows his hand on her when he gently pulled her back to say congratulations. The whole moment that lasted about a half a minute or a minute was spearheaded all by Brad, he was the person who wanted it to happen. They both left with a smile. It was a real nice moment.”