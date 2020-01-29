Anna Kournikova Reportedly Pregnant With Baby Number 3 Almost Two Yrs. After Welcoming Twins

Reports that Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are expecting their third child surfaced after recent pics of the couple on a boat seemed to confirm the news.

It looks like Anna Kournikova, 38, and Enrique Iglesias, 44, are getting ready to become parents once again! The happy couple are reportedly expecting their third child less than two years after welcoming twins, according to iHola! magazine. The outlet reported the exciting news after obtaining photos of the Russian beauty and the singer enjoying time on a boat in Miami, FL. In the eye-catching pics, Anna appears to have a baby bump and it looks like she’s pretty far along.

Anna and Enrique have yet to confirm the exciting news themselves, which is not too surprising considering how private they have been about their long-term romance and family. Their two-year-old twins, including son, Nicholas, and daughter, Lucy, were born in Dec. 2017 but they didn’t confirm the news until days after their arrival. Since then, they have proudly showed off adorable pics and videos of their cute little family, including a sweet clip of their twins playing together, on social media.

Before becoming parents, Anna and Enrique made headlines with their private relationship. They first started dating in late 2001 but neither confirmed nor denied their status for many years. In 2008, it was reported by the Daily Star that they had married in 2007 but were separated. That separation obviously didn’t last as the two went on to start their family but to this day, they have yet to confirm whether or not they are indeed married. “They mostly keep to themselves,” a source told People in Dec. 2017.

We’ve reached out to both Anna and Enrique’s reps for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Congrats to Anna and Enrique! We’ll be on the lookout to see if they make an official announcement in the future!