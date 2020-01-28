Wendy Williams ‘Still Cool’ With NeNe After ‘RHOA’ Stars Calls Her Out For Airing Their ‘Private’ Conversation

Wendy Williams made it a point to reveal that she’s ‘still cool’ with NeNe Leakes on her Jan. 28 show. Her confirmation about their friendship comes about a week after she started a rumor that NeNe was quitting ‘RHOA’!

There’s no bad blood, here! Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes are still pals, according to the host. Wendy veered away from Hot Topics for a second on her Tuesday morning talk show to admit, “Just incase you’re still wondering, NeNe and I still cool, ok.”

Wendy was discussing Bravo veterans, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge‘s exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County, when she paused to give an update on her friendship with NeNe. The host noted, “And, no, I haven’t talked to her about this [RHOC] revelation because I just learned about it this morning.” Wendy also added that she took time to herself on the day prior due to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

NeNe has not confirmed that she’s “cool” with Wendy. The drama all began on January 21, when the host said on live TV that NeNe had a “big secret” to share. “I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texted, ‘I’m quitting [RHOA],’ at 9:08 this morning,” Wendy told guest, Jerry O’Connell at the time. “I’ve got to say something, but I’m not going to say a whole lot,” she admitted, explaining, “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her — she’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

Wendy went on to address NeNe and said, “You’ve got that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts,” she said, recalling, “When she shared it [the secret] with me, I cried with her.”

NeNe appeared to address Wendy’s admission in a cryptic post on Instagram the very next day. “WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH,” she captioned a selfie of herself looking down. That same day, NeNe seemed to address the drama in a tweet that appeared to question her friendship with Wendy.

“Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days,” NeNe wrote on Twitter on January 22. While she did not name Wendy, fans believed that the tweet was a direct response to the host.