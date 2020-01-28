Nic is so sick that she has to stay home on Conrad’s first day back at Chastain in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘The Resident.’ But she does take a moment to warn him to ‘stay out of trouble.’

Conrad is excited about his first day at Chastain but it won’t be completely perfect because Nic is sick. Like, very sick. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 28 episode of The Resident, Nic can be heard throwing up in the bathroom. “I told you the tableside caesar was a bad idea,” Conrad says to Nic as he gets ready. She walks out of the bathroom and heads directly to bed. She wants to be there on his first day back but it’s clearly not happening.

Once he knows Nic is settled, he prepares to head out to the hospital. “Have a good first day back,” she tells him. “I’ll be with you in spirit.” When Conrad goes in for a kiss, Nic swats him away. She is NOT in the mood.

Nic suddenly realizes that she’s going to be sick again and runs right to the bathroom. “Just stay out of trouble,” she quickly says to Conrad. Dare I say it, could Nic be pregnant? It’s definitely a possibility!

The synopsis for the Jan. 28 episode reads: “Cain feels disrespected by Logan Kim when he is left out of a major decision regarding Conrad. Meanwhile, the doctors work together to try to save the lives of two big Red Rock donors who were involved in a jet skiing accident. Then, Irving and Devon realize that three of their patients, all with different symptoms, could actually be triggered by the same thing. Also, Bell’s supplement company proves to be more lucrative than anyone anticipated, but an unexpected snag could put it in jeopardy.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.