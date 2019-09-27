‘The Resident’: Matt Czuchry & Emily VanCamp Reveal What They Love About CoNic’s ‘Connection’

There’s nothing like the relationship between Conrad and Nic on ‘The Resident.’ Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp talk about CoNic’s evolution in this EXCLUSIVE video.

“For fans who have watched it from the beginning, we didn’t just jump to they’re in a great place,” Matt Czuchry says in our EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video. “They’ve worked through their issues.” Emily VanCamp adds, “They’ve been through a lot.” Matt knows that what he loved about the first season is that “you knew they had a history but you didn’t really see it at the beginning.” Conrad and Nic found their way back to each and have established a strong and healthy relationship.

Regardless of whether they’re together or not, Matt and Emily know Conrad and Nic would be in each other’s lives. “Conrad and Nic are also the kind of people if they weren’t in a relationship they would still be great friends,” Matt continues. Emily says, “When you have that kind of connection with someone, you know the connection is so strong whether you’re together or not.” The duo also brings up the fact that Conrad and Nic make such a good team at the hospital as well.

The Resident is now in season 3. Despite the many obstacles that have been thrown their way, Conrad and Nic are still very much together. “It’s nice to just be in a good place. To see them together and doing well together. It’s kind of refreshing,” Emily admits. No matter what happens, Conrad and Nic are going to be there for each other.

The show’s EP Amy Holden Jones previously talked about the CoNic relationship in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I think it’s not shown enough on television how a truly good, strong, and loving couple still has to face hills and valleys and surmount them together. That’s the story of this relationship… It’s not the story of other people splitting them apart, which is the typical thing on television.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.