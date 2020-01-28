‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Claims ‘OG’ Housewives Are ‘Shaking In Their Boots’ That They’ll Get Fired

Tamra Judge made a surprise appearance on Andy Cohen’s Instagram Live after announcing she’s leaving RHOC, and revealed something huge, too: the other Real Housewives think that they’re next!

With two of the original Real Housewives down, Tamra Judge says that the other pioneers of the franchise are wondering if they’ll be next! Tamra, 52, shocked fans on January 27 when she answered Andy Cohen‘s Instagram Live call, days after announcing she’d be leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County, after first refusing to talk to the Bravo head honcho. The Cut Fitness guru didn’t hesitate to spill the tea about the drama surrounding her exit. Tamra was in good spirits during the call, despite being fired from the show after 12 years. She confirmed to Andy that Housewives from the other cities had reached out to her after hearing the unexpected news.

“Well of course I have [heard from other Housewives],” Tamra said during the call, laughing. “All the other OGs are shaking in their boots thinking that they’ll get fired, too! You know, Ramona [Singer] called me twice.” The Real Housewives of New York mainstay told Tamra how much she loved her, and said she couldn’t believe something this “crazy” was happening. “I told her, ‘you know what, 12 years has been a long ride. It’s a really, really long ride,'” Tamra told Andy. You can watch Tamra’s full, 11-minute conversation with Andy in the video above.

Tamra dropped the news on January 25 that she was exiting the Bravo reality show, just hours after Vicki Gunvalson, 57, announced the same. Fans knew something was up with Vicki, who had gotten demoted from Housewife to “friend.” But there was no warning when it came to Tamra. Turns out, Tamra had no warning, either. She explained to Andy that she unfollowed him, as well as all her co-stars, on Instagram because she was in shock. I actually [unfollowed everyone] when I got the news. So I got the news when I was camping. I had no (cell phone) reception,” Tamra said, recounting that she just had a text from production that said, “call me” when she finally got cell service.

“I knew it was going to be a sh*tstorm,” she explained. “I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.” Tamra has since re-followed Andy because she missed seeing pics of his adorable 11-month-old son, Benjamin.