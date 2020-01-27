Terry Crews Reveals The ‘AGT’ Act That Left Him Stunned: ‘My Heart Was In My Throat’

There have been so many incredible acts on ‘AGT: The Champions’ season 2. However, Terry Crews told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s one act in particular that he thinks is ‘insanely amazing.’

AGT: The Champions season 2 is heading into week 4 and the acts just keep on impressing the judges and the super fans. There have been a number of familiar acts and new ones to grace the stage in hopes of being crowned the best of the best. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with AGT host Terry Crews about the one act that has impressed him the most so far this season. “One group that was insanely amazing to me was Duo Transcend,” Terry told HollywoodLife at NBC and The Cinema Society’s party for the casts of NBC’s midseason shows at the Rainbow Room Gallery Bar. “The husband and wife blindfolded on the trapeze basically flipping and jumping. They have a little baby and all I could think about was what if something happens? Believe me, my heart was in my throat every time they were doing something. You don’t get do-overs with this stuff. I respect it 100 percent that these people are risking their lives every time they’re up there. This is not a joke.”

The Golden Buzzers of season 2 have included Angelina Jordan, V. Unbeatable, and Boogie Storm. Simon Cowell shocked everyone when he stole Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer and gave it to Boogie Storm. Terry said that Simon’s bold move “kind of threw everything off in a lot of ways.” You never know what to expect on AGT: The Champions. “Rules are being broken,” Terry added.

The judges for AGT: The Champions include Simon, Howie, Heidi Klum, and Alesha Dixon. Heidi left America’s Got Talent at the end of season 13 but returned for the second season of AGT: The Champions. “I love being back,” Heidi previously told HollywoodLife. “It’s a family affair and I am very honored to be back on AGT.”

Each week, 10 acts compete on the AGT stage. Four of these acts will advance, with two acts being voted through by a panel of AGT super fans, one act being the judges’ choice, and one act receiving the Golden Buzzer and going straight to the finale. AGT: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.