See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kobe & Gianna Bryant: See Final Photos Of Duo At Her Basketball Game 1 Day Before Their Tragic Deaths

kobe gianna bryant
RMG News/MEGA
Former United States player Mia Hamm, second from left, stands with former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif Ireland US Soccer, Pasadena, USA - 03 Aug 2019
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston, in Storrs, Conn Houston UConn Basketball, Storrs, USA - 02 Mar 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just one day before Kobe and Gianna Bryant were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, they spent the day together at his Mamba Sports Academy. Gigi hit the court to play basketball, and her dad was proudly watching from the sidelines.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, shared a special bond over their love of basketball, and in one of their final moments together, they were on the court. Less than 24 hours before Kobe and Gianna died in an absolutely horrific helicopter crash, they were photographed at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gigi had back-to-back basketball games. In several of the pics, Gigi is intensely playing in her eighth grade basketball game, while Kobe watches from courtside. There’s one special photo in particular, though, which shows the basketball legend getting out of his seat to high five his daughter.

Just like her dad, Gianna loved basketball, and despite only being 13 years old, she already had plans of playing in the WNBA one day. During a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kobe opened up about his teenager’s aspirations. “Fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve gotta have a [baby] boy! You and [Vanessa Bryant] gotta have a boy to carry on your tradition, the legacy!'” Kobe explained. “[Gianna]’s like, ‘I got this,’ she would tell the fans. [And I said], ‘That’s right! You got it!'” Unfortunately, Gianna’s life was cut far too short when she and her father were killed after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

The two were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy for some more basketball when the helicopter went down and burst into flames. They were joined by two of Gianna’s teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, along with Alyssa’s parents, John Altobelli and Keri Altobelli, and Payton’s mom, Sarah Chester. Gianna’s basketball coachChristina Mauser, was also a victim in the crash, along with the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan. There were no survivors.

kobe gianna bryant
RMG News/MEGA
kobe gianna bryant
RMG News/MEGA

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and three more daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka,3, and Capri, 6 months. This tragic accident has affected so many fans and fellow celebrities, with continuous tributes pouring in on social media after the news broke. Our hearts are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.