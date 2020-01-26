Tyler, The Creator Slays Performance Of ‘EARFQUAKE’ & ‘New Magic Wand’ At Grammys

Things got heated at the Grammys thanks to Tyler, the Creator. The rapper got the crowd on their feet with a killer performance featuring Boyz II Men.

Honestly, the Grammys wouldn’t have been the same without Tyler, the Creator, 28. The rapper left fans shook with a spirited performance of his hit song, “EARFQUAKE,” during the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tyler came onto the stage with Boyz II Men and they all stood by a literal dumpster fire. The rapper then switched tunes and jumped into a commanding performance of “New Magic Wand,” featuring a ton of background dancers dressed like look-a-like Tylers in pink suits and blond bowl cut wigs.

The Odd Future co-founder’s performance was mind-blowing, featuring dynamic, jerky dance moves, burning paper homes, and a jump off the back of the stage. The crowd couldn’t get enough and fans blew up Twitter during the set, showing a massive amount of support for their favorite California rapper. One fan tweeted out, “Tyler the Creator just absolutely demolished at the Grammys. Love seeing Orville Peck in the crowd.” Another shared, “Tyler, The Creator is a fine art.” It’s safe to say that Tyler nailed this performance.

The “I THINK” emcee wasn’t at the annual event just to perform. Tyler’s massively successful fifth studio album IGOR, released on May 17, was nominated for one of the event’s most coveted awards, Best Rap Album. Tyler will go up against albums from rappers like Dreamville for Revenge of the Dreamers III, Meek Mill’s Championships, 21 Savage for I Am > I Was, and YBN Cordae’s The Lost Boy. This definitely will be one of the most intense categories of the evening!

The album comes two years after the release of Tyler’s last album, Flower Boy, which was also up for a Grammy but lost to Damn by Kendrick Lamar. The project is made up of 12 incredible tracks, featuring notable artists like Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Pharrell Williams.

Other stars on the bill for the Grammys include pop stars Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, rock legends Aerosmith, and The Jonas Brothers, among many others. The show is being hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row.