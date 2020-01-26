Meghan King Edmonds Reveals That Tamra Had Been Thinking About Leaving ‘RHOC’ For A While

Someone who wasn’t too surprised about Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ exit was her former costar Meghan King Edmonds who spilled details on what she knew before it actually happened.

It was a massive shocker for the RHOC fanbase when two of its longest running castmates: Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, announced they were leaving the show within 24-hours of one another on January 24 and 25, respectively. For Meghan King Edmonds, 35, who costarred with the blonde beauties on the Bravo series during seasons 10-12 (she came back as a guest for season 14), the surprise element wasn’t that big when it came to the Cut Fitness owner bowing out. She talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about it on January 23, days before the amigas made their announcement while promoting her podcast Intimate Knowledge with Brooke Burke, 48.

“Well, I did talk to her and she said that she’s kind of sick of some of the drama and stuff and that she wouldn’t be that mad if she decided to leave,” Meghan revealed after being asked if Tamra is done with the RHOC franchise. “And I was like, come on, like you got to be kidding me. And she was serious. Like this is a private conversation between the two of us. Hope she doesn’t care that I say that. I don’t think she will.” The mother-of-three’s bottom line regarding the issue is that she wouldn’t have been “surprised” if Tamra eventually said that she was finished with the show. Boy was she right!

Vicki beat Tamra to the punch when she announced that she was leaving RHOC after being part of it since its inception in 2006. “Vicki was notified that she would not be coming back full-time so the network agreed to let her walk away on her terms out of respect for her,” an insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The network knew Vicki would take this hard so they wanted to let her know before making final casting decisions for everyone else next season. She did have a conversation with Andy before posting on social media. Vicki is sad but she understands it’s business and she seems to be looking forward to her podcast.”

Tamra, who joined the show in season 3 and remained a full-time cast member ever since, followed suit one day later.“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future,” the Cut Fitness owner revealed on Instagram on Saturday, January 26, next to a photo of her with husband Eddie Judge, 46.