Meek Mill Steps Out At Jay-Z’s Party 1 Day After Face Off With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her Husband

Meek Mill was among many celebrities when he showed up to Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch on Jan. 25 and he took to Instagram to post some eye-catching pics from the fun event.

Meek Mill, 32, proved he’s not too bothered by his recent shouting match with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 37, and her husband Kenneth Petty, 41, when he happily showed up to Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch on Jan. 25. The rapper took to Instagram to share some epic photos of his time at the event and from the looks of them, he seemed to be having the time of his life! In one photo, he can be seen posing with some other men while wearing a fashionable pink blazer over a black button-down shirt and matching pink pants. “Champions of the United States 🇺🇸,” he captioned it. In others, he can be seen greeting Jay and drinking and toasting with him and other celebs such as Diddy, 50. “Hit boss level and everybody seen it happen ..keep hustling!” he captioned the second set of pics.

In addition to mingling with Jay and other stars at the pre-Grammys bash, Meek was spotted hanging out with fashion designer Milan Harris aka Milano, who is rumored to be pregnant and dating him. In pics obtained by The Shade Room, the good-looking possible couple posed at the brunch and were all smiles as Milano showed off a beautiful sleeveless light pink dress and matching shoes.

Meek’s fun outing comes one day after his headline-making argument with Nicki and Kenneth. The trio were filmed shouting at each other in the high-end clothing boutique Maxfield in West Hollywood, CA on Jan. 24 and things got pretty heated before Meek was escorted out by security. Although it’s not exactly clear how the shouting started or what it was about, a voice that sounded like Nicki, who dated Meek from Mar. 2015 until Dec. 2016, could be heard telling him he’s “not over” her as he and Kenneth called each other names.

Meek’s appearance with other musicians at Jay’s event seemed to be a successful one and a great way to prepare for the upcoming Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.