Someone stole Kylie’s drink! Stormi makes another adorable appearance on Kylie’s ‘gram and blows bubbles into her tasty beverage.

Stormi Webster, 1, continues to be the cutest kid in Calabasas. On Friday, Jan. 24, Kylie Jenner, 22, took to Instagram to share a clip of her daughter wandering up to her glass full of ice tea while wearing a set of sweet pink and speckled white pajamas. The toddler then grabs the drink, puts the straw in her mouth and begins to blow a bunch of bubbles into it. So sneaky yet so cute! Stormi then looks around for a moment to see if anyone caught her in the act after her adorable moment had finished. The beauty megastar captioned the IG video, “Took over my whole drink,” followed by a side-eye emoji, but we doubt that she feels actually salty towards this act of beverage theft, especially since she’s soon releasing a makeup collection dedicated to her baby girl.

On Saturday, January 18, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the first promo for the upcoming Stormi Collection with none other than Stormi herself! The duo shared the screen in a heavenly video, featuring the pair in Grecian-inspired white dresses with confetti falling all around them. “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wrote. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. I can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20.” We’re marking our calendars!

This precious bubble moment follows Stormi’s first-ever trip to Disney! On Friday, January 24, Kylie shared a new photo of her daughter wearing a pair of sparkly pink mouse ears and getting cozy in a Minnie Mouse blanket as she sat next to her new Minnie stuffed toy. The best part about the snap had to be Stormi’s puckered up lips for the photo! Like mother, like daughter.

Kylie jetted down to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 22, to treat Stormi to a fun-filled day at Disney just one week before her second birthday. Fans online also spotted Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, along with North West, 6, Kris Jenner, 64, and Corey Gamble, 39, exploring the parks during the family outing. Stormi’s dad, rapper Travis Scott, 27, was also present, despite him and Kylie not being together at the moment. What great co-parenting!