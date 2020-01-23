Tokyo Vanity Shares Intense New Workout Video & Says She Wants To Lose 30 Pounds In 30 Days

Tokyo Vanity showed fans on IG that she’s working hard at the gym, and she’s not stopping. The ‘LHH’ star revealed that she has a major weight loss goal ahead of her that she’s determined to meet!

Tokyo Vanity can’t stop, won’t stop! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, 25, is on a mission to lose weight and look better than ever, and she’s putting in the work to do so. Tokyo shared with fans on Instagram that she has one major goal ahead of her, and she’s determined to meet it. “Y’all said y’all was gonna meet me at the gym today why y’all keep lying !!!! @bodybyted I gotta life 30 more pounds b4 my trip at the end of February,” Tokyo captioned a video of herself doing another intense workout on January 22, which you can watch below. That’s a tall order; she only has about 30 days before her deadline, meaning she would have to lose nearly a pound a day!

It’s a loftier goal than the one she previously set for herself. After she revealed her weight loss transformation in Instagram pics on January 16, her trainer at BIG GIRLZ MOVE WITH TED said that she wanted to lose “16-25 pounds per month” over “the next 6 months.” If anyone can do it, it’s clearly Tokyo, considering the progress she’s already made. The “before” photo in Toyko’s post, in which she’s wearing a pink velour sweatsuit, was first posted to Instagram in October 2019. Four months later, she’s clearly lost a significant amount of weight, judging by the “after” photo and her new workout videos.

It’s unclear how much weight she’s already lost, but do the math on her trainer, Ted‘s comment, and that’s about 150 pounds overall! “BIG GIRLZ MOVE with Ted‼️‼️ Me and shawty @tokyoxvanity came in 2020 playing no games‼️‼️ dropping 16-25 pounds per month is the goal for the next 6 months‼️‼️” The gym, which says it commits to helping women “inspire others to want better for themselves,” is located near Atlanta.

Tokyo’s fans and friends applauded her in the comments on her latest gym post for all her hard work. “Baby you finna have these folks madddd they ain’t think you could do it. Go head sis 😍😍😍😍,” Little Women LA star Keeshlinooo wrote. “Get it Tok,” actor Desi Banks commented.