Kim Kardashian Slays In Crop Top For Date Night & 20 Times The KarJenners Rocked The Trend

It was date night for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on Jan. 22! The duo looked casual for their night out, with Kim sporting a look that has become one of the KarJenner ladies’ favorite staples!

Even on date night with her husband of nearly six years, Kanye West, 42, Kim Kardashian, 39, still manages to outdo her fashion choices! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a skintight metallic skirt the night of Jan. 22 when she stepped out with the “Famous” rapper and couldn’t have looked better. Posing for a mirror selfie, Kim showed off her tight core in one of the KarJenner clan’s favorite pieces: a crop top! Kim fashioned her long hair in a natural state and it nearly went past her waist! Before the duo went out to enjoy their night, Kim posted the photo to her Instagram account leaving a camera emoji as the sole caption.

There’s no denying that Kim and the rest of her sisters — including Kourtney, 40, Khloe Kardashian, 35, Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22 — are quite the fashionable family. But crop tops are a look fans have seen from the troupe time and again. And they always wear them to perfection! On May 24, 2017, Kourtney showed some skin when she stepped out during the Cannes Film Festival in France. The mother-of-three looked positively sun kissed in her halter-style top, which she fashioned with black leather shorts and heels to match. She also donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the beaming summer sun!

Of course, Kim and Kourtney aren’t the only ones who get in on the crop top craze. On Jan. 10, 2017, Kylie took the trend to formal wear when she sported a purple Balmain crop top and skirt set to Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards. She paired the look with a set of peep toe heels. The ruffled ensemble was such a fun, flirty piece for the then-19-year-old to wear and she pulled it off flawlessly!

These sisters really know how to make a trend work, and they’ve been doing it for years! Whether they are just out and about or representing at a major event, fans can expect to see these sisters wearing crop tops for a long time to come.