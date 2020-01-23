‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Has Skin Cancer: I’m ‘Lucky’ I ‘Caught It Early’

Ali Fedotowsky urged fans to ‘get checked’ after learning she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. The reality star also confirmed she will be getting surgery.

Ali Fedotowsky, 35, has been diagnosed with cancer. “A couple weeks ago I found out I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I just about fainted in his office,” the former Bachelorette posted in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 23. “Thankfully, the type of skin cancer I have is rarely fatal and really never fatal when you catch it early. It’s called Basal cell carcinoma.” While treatment for BCC doesn’t often involve chemotherapy, it is treated seriously and still requires surgery and a biopsy.

“Swipe to the third pic to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy done (so you know what to look for),” Ali added, including three photos that exposed where her cancerous mole was. “It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my belly button is from when I had cells/skin that may be cancerous removed six months ago,” she continued. Recently, the reality star — who is married to Kevin Manno, 36 and mom to Molly, 3, and Riley, 1 — also posted about a visit to the dermatologist.

“Basal cell carcinoma is super common,” Ali wrote in her lengthy post. “The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it’s no big deal,” she continued, urging her followers to get tested if they have any concerns. “But what IS a big deal is not treating it and treating it early. That is why going to a dermatologist and getting your skin checked every year is SO important (I now go every 3/6 months). The VERY first thing I did when I got diagnosed was text my family on a group text urging them all to get their skin checked. So I’m doing the same for all of you, my extended family, right here and right now,” she explained.

Ali was grateful for her early diagnosis, and also admitted she was “lucky” it wasn’t melanoma — which is much more serious. “I’m lucky that I caught it early. Moving forward I plan on making it a priority of mine to use the best natural products on my skin and be rigorous about applying sunscreen and reminding all of you to do the same! I love you guys! Take care of yourselves!” The blonde also confirmed she would be having a “minor surgery” to have her mole removed in just a week on Jan. 30.