Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy ‘Morning Madness’ Breakfast With Their 4 Kids In Cute Photo

Welcome to the West’s ‘morning madness!’ Kim Kardashian shared a new family photo on Jan. 22, that shows her, along with husband Kanye West and their 4 kids eating breakfast together. The West’s rocked their PJs and enjoyed grapes, cereal and more!

Kim Kardashian let fans in on her Wednesday morning with Kanye West and their four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm (8 months). The Skims founder, 39, shared a new photo of the family eating breakfast together, captioned, “Morning Madness” on both Twitter and Instagram. The West’s were also joined at the table by their three dogs, Sushi, and their two newest Pomeranian pups. North can be seen holding the white and black pooches, named Saké and Soba/Soy Sauce.

A fresh-faced Kim held son Saint in the snap, while Kanye, 42, also placed his arm behind his eldest son. Meanwhile, North stood up from the table with her two long braids dangling down on her blue pajamas. She looked after the pups, while little sis Chicago was wide-eyed and looking up at the camera. She had a full plate of what appeared to be eggs and fruit in front of her. Then there was Kim and Kanye’s youngest child, Psalm, who was pictured lying down in a baby seat on the table.

“This is bliss!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kim’s younger sis, Khloe Kardashian commented on the family photo. Family friend, Malika Haqq, who is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, wrote, “Beautiful,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Kim shared a clip in the gym, getting in a sweat session early Wednesday morning before breakfast. She’s often said she likes to work out in the morning before the kids wake up.

Morning Madness pic.twitter.com/1fXrBJfVND — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2020

One day prior, Kim opened up about who inspired North’s name.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno who made that as a joke,” Kim said in a Tuesday, January 21, YouTube video while her sister Kylie Jenner did her makeup. “I was like, ‘No way. I would never name my daughter that.’ I said that on his show.”

After Kim declined the name, she said people kept telling her what a “cool name” North would be. “Pharell [Williams] had, like, all these meanings,” Kim recalled. “They really become the name you name them.”

Kylie agreed and admitted that North’s name “is so her.” And, Stormi [Webster] is such a Stormi,” she said of her own daughter, who she shares with ex, Travis Scott.

Kim also added that it was Kanye who “came up with Saint,” and “Chicago took me, like, two weeks.” Kim has previously noted that Kylie helped her decide on Psalm’s moniker.