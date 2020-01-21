Jerry O’Connell Says He Role-Plays As ‘RHONJ’s ‘Juicy Joe’ In Bedroom With Rebecca Romijn

Jerry O’Connell launched into a spot-on Joe Giudice impersonation after a caller on ‘WWHL’ asked, ‘Have you ever role-played with Rebecca [Romijn]’ in the bedroom as any Bravo couple, and if so, who was it?’

Jerry O’Connell, 45, takes the “Juicy” in “Juicy Joe” very seriously. The Carter star apparently gets his groove on with wife Rebecca Romijn, 47, by assuming the role of Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice! Well, this was majorly implied after he answered a caller on the Jan. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! The confession happened after a fan called in to boldly ask, “The world as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend all want to know, have you ever role-played with Rebecca in the bedroom as any Bravo couple, and if so, who was it?”

Jerry refused to name-drop, but the Italian accent was undeniable. “I don’t want to name any names, I don’t want to put anyone on blast, but let’s just say I like to play a husband who’s maybe been deported,” Jerry responded, no longer talking like Jerry. Losing himself in the role-playing, Jerry raised his voice and nearly shouted, “And he just want a quick visit, you know what I’m talking about, J? Got a couple minutes before ICE is in here, come on let’s do this!”

The crowd went absolutely wild. Of course, Jerry was not-so-subtly referring to Joe’s legal drama that has been ongoing since a judge ordered him to be deported to Italy, where he was born, in Oct. 2018. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was still serving prison time for fraud charges at the time, and so when he was released in March of 2019, he was immediately transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Tired of sitting in a facility, he chose to carry out the deportation case in Italy in Oct. 2019, and he was finally able to reunite with Teresa and their four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10, the next month.

While Joe’s bedroom confession should be taken with a grain of salt, he truly is a devout Bravo fan — so much so, he was nominated for the Biggest Bravoholic award alongside Chrissy, Michael Rapaport and Wendi McLendon-Covey in 2016! He even hosted a short-lived talk show host for Bravo, Play by Play, in 2018.