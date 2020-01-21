Adele’s Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming Soon & They’re Freaking Out: See Evidence

Fans caught an interesting find on Adele’s YouTube page. Many are interpreting this as a beacon of hope, along with more evidence, to believe the singer is emerging from her nearly five-year hiatus from music!

As Adele would say, “Hello” — what do we have here? Fans caught a surprise find on the 31-year-old singer’s YouTube page! It claims to have “13 Videos,” but the last public upload was Adele’s video for “Hello”…which is video No. 12, uploaded four years ago. Fans are now convinced that a secret video has been recently uploaded (YouTubers have the option of uploading their videos on private mode). “A new video was uploaded today on Adele’s official YouTube channel. The video is not publicly available. #A4,” Twitter fan account @adeledailynet claimed, pointing out this theory on Jan. 19.

As extra proof, the fan account revealed that it has been checking Adele’s number of video uploads for about three months! “Those 13 videos have been there since like forever if I remember correctly, I think,” to which @adeledailynet replied, “They’re not. We’re checking everyday since October.”

Fans have other reasons to believe Adele will be making her comeback to music in the near future. “Adele appears in the Grammys commercial after ‘expect the unexpected,'” a fan tweeted, referring to a new commercial that was released ahead of music’s biggest award show on Feb. 26! Right after the commercial advises to “expect the unexpected” in dramatic fashion, the screen cuts to a clip of Adele when she infamously asked to restart her tribute song to George Michael at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Well, can we expect something even more unexpected — say, a new album?

The biggest clue, however, may be found in an interview with Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins and her agent, Lucy Dickins. They “hinted that new recordings from Adele should be expected in 2020” at Eurosonic Noorderslag conference and festival, Music Week reported on Jan. 16. Jonathan threw fans a major bone by adding, “and the sooner the better.”

Adele appears in this year’s new #GRAMMYs commercial after the take “unexpect everything”. 👀

pic.twitter.com/o4RwiIBbbG — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) January 20, 2020

Adele’s last album, 25 — which earned her five Grammy wins — was released in 2015! Fans are certainly eager to hear more, and some even believed her 2019 split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, 45, would serve as fuel for more music (given Adele’s brand of heartbreak songs). “Adele just split from her husband… NEW MUSIC IS COMING #ADELE,” one such fan tweeted at the time. And now, we wait!