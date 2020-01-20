Congrats to the happy couple! Tim Tebow and his love Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters finally tied the knot in a stunning ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Tim Tebow, 32, is a married man! The Syracuse Mets outfielder and his love, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, tied the knot in a gorgeous, traditional ceremony surrounded by their family and friends. The two said “I do” in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, according to PEOPLE. During the 30-minute ceremony, they reportedly exchanged vows that they had written for each other. “I want the vows to be perfect,” Tim told PEOPLE. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

Shortly before sunset, approximately 260 guests were seated and waited for the big moment. By 5:30 PM, South Africa time, Demi-Leigh walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelry. Tim, according to PEOPLE, wore a tuxedo designed by Antar Levar. His groomsmen wore suits by Indochino. David’s Bridal furnished the bridesmaids’ dresses.

The menu for the reception involved both American and South African cuisine, reflecting the wedding (which melded elements from both South African and American traditions, according to PEOPLE.) Guests were served steak, mussels, assorted cheeses, and pasta. The health-conscious couple also had two cates: a traditional wedding cake and one that was Keto-friendly. “We choose a cheesecake,” the new bride told PEOPLE. “That way, Tim can stick to his diet.”

It seems like only yesterday when Tim proposed to his love! The NFL player popped the question to the former Miss Universe on Jan. 9, 2019 and Demi-Leigh couldn’t help but reveal the moment to her followers on Instagram! In the series of snapshots, the previous pageant queen could be seen in a state of surprise, watching her man bend down on one knee. Demi-Leigh, of course, said “Yes!” because in another photo, the star flashed her massive diamond ring for the camera, and it’s SO stunning! Along with the pics, she also shared the sweetest caption, which read, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow ”

From there, it was right on to wedding planning, and the couple was transparent about what they wanted for their special day. The couple intended to marry somewhere “warm and sunny,” and Tim was more than happy to take a backseat while his lady took charge. “Demi is going to plan a lot of the details,” Tim shared at the time. “For me, it will be perfect as long as we’re surrounded by everyone we love. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

And Tim maintained that attitude throughout their engagement. During our EXCLUSIVE interview with the baseball player, Tim shared that he was more than happy with whatever Demi-Leigh wanted. “It’s her dream. So whatever she wants, it’s good enough for me,” he said. “I’ll help in any way I can, but that day will be about her because that will make me get the most joy,” he added. How sweet! Well, the dream certainly came true for Tim and Demi-Leigh, who have truly shared a romance for the ages. We cannot wait to see what married life brings them!