Filipino Stars James Reid & Nadine Lustre, 26, Split After 4 Yrs. Of Marriage & Fans Are Devastated 

Nadine and James Reid’s movie romance turned real-life love story is over. The Filipino stars confirmed their split in a lengthy joint statement on January 20, and revealed why they decided to go their separate ways.



This one hurt. Nadine Lustre and James Reid have split. The beloved Filipino movie stars, both 26, have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their “personal growth,” they said in a joint statement via the live January 20 episode of Tonight with Boy Abunda. Filipino news outlet, ABS-CBN released the statement.

“It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reason that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on our ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” Nadine and James said in the statement.

The pair, who began dating in 2016, went on to confirm that there’s no animosity between them. “We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music,” Nadine and James explained. — The latter cleared the air about many music inquiries from fans, seeing as Nadine joined James’ record label, Careless Music Manila, in December. They’ve previously collaborated on numerous tracks, including, “Summer.”

“Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Nadine and James — who fans dubbed as, “JaDine” — were already the subject of split rumors ahead of the news. Earlier this month, Nadine took to social media to deny a report that claim she and James had broken up at the time.

Nadine and James’ rise to stardom accelerated in 2014 after they played on-screen lovers in romantic comedy Diary ng Panget, which had a lasting effect on swooning fans. Two years later, in February 2016, Nadine and James’ movie romance became reality, when they confirmed to fans that they were a couple. The news followed after a joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum, according to the news outlet. Nadine and James also starred together in the 2018 film, Never Not Love You.