Teresa Giudice, 47, Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit After Joe Praises Gia For Being ‘Bold Like Her Mom’

It’s not quite spring, so Teresa Giudice had a fashionable solution for keeping warm in her cutout swimsuit: throw a bohemian belly skirt over her beach outfit!

Like mother, like daughter! Gia Giudice, 19, is fearless when it comes to scaly reptiles, and her mom Teresa, 47, is fearless when it comes to taking fashion risks that pay off. Such was the case when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a white one-piece swimsuit in her Instagram post on Jan. 19! We’re still weeks away from summer, so the deep plunging neckline and lace-up side cuts weren’t good defenders against the cold, even if the palm trees in the background indicated Teresa was somewhere warm. So, Teresa took a cue from the Coachella goers: she layered a fringe skirt over her swimsuit!

The belly skirt, which was the Wollongong gold long/mini skirt from Koi Sydney, added a bohemian flair to Teresa’s beach ensemble. The additional touches of purple-tinted aviators and gold bangles made Teresa look ready to hit a music festival (well, about half a year early).

“Golden hour 🍾,” Teresa captioned the fashion selfie, although she didn’t specify which town’s golden hour she was enjoying. The Bravo star did, however, share a photo of her daughter Gia taken in Fort Lauderdale, FL — AKA, a beach town — on Jan. 18. Instead of a bottle of sunscreen, though, Gia was holding a ginormous yellow python! “A woman with no fear is unstoppable, she must get it from her momma.🐍😉🐍,” Teresa captioned the photo, and Gia’s dad, Joe Giudice, 47, agreed.

Joe shared the same photo of Gia to his Instagram that Sunday and wrote, “A Python wrapped around Gia looks brave and bold which that she is! I don’t know where my daughter gets it from but she is a lot braver than I am !!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️maybe her mom likes snakes 🐍 I know I don’t !! #brave #boldandbeautiful.” Then, responding to a fan, he wrote, “I agree bold like her mom I don’t like snakes. My girlies [sic] a reflection of us both bold mom and her charm like dad. They all have great qualities I am proud of them and my family.”

Yes, that’s a compliment for Teresa from Joe, despite their reported split in Dec. 2019 — and that recent time he appeared to shade Teresa on Instagram. However, Joe went out of his way to clarify his and Teresa’s current standing on Jan. 11, after opting out of being in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to live in Italy in Oct. 2019.

Joe shared a nostalgic slideshow featuring old photos of himself with Teresa and their daughters (Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10), and a part of his caption read, “Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions! I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation.”