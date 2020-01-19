Scarlett Johansson Dazzles 2020 SAG Red Carpet In Teal Green Gown

Scarlett Johansson wowed us again with a stunning look on the red carpet as the ‘Black Widow’ actress turned heads again at this year’s SAG Awards.

Scarlett Johansson, 35, looked gorgeous at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 19! The actress wore a satin, mermaid teal halter gown with a plunging neckline that hugged her enviable curves. She paired the glamorous dress with a beautiful pair of dangling diamond earrings and a bright red lip that perfectly matched the dress’s cool and calm color. She walked the red carpet for the star-studded event with her fiancé, SNL comedian Colin Jost, 37, who wore a classic tuxedo that perfectly complimented Scarlett’s gorgeous gown. The couple was beaming as they made their way along the red carpet, clearly excited for the night’s festivities.

At the 2020 SAG Awards, Scarlett is actually nominated for not one, but two awards! She earned an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her part in Marriage Story alongside Adam Driver and an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nomination for her role in the comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit. It’ll be a heated race in both categories, with talents like Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’ o, and Renée Zellweger all in the running!

This is Scarlett’s s first time getting nominated for a SAG Award in her decades-long career. Jojo Rabbit is also nominated for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture award, which we guess technically means that ScraJo has three nominations in her first year of being a nominee. Way to hit the ground running!

Scarlett hasn’t just been crushing it as a nominee. Her red carpet game has been on point this award show season, most notably, the sultry and slightly ironic scarlet dress she wore at this year’s Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The actress was radiant while posing for photos in her Valentine-red strapless, custom Vera Wang gown with a plunging v-neckline that hugged her enviable figure perfectly. She completed the silky look with a chic bun-updo, which allowed the BVLGARI High Jewelry necklace in white diamonds, paired with an archival heritage bracelet and stud earrings she wore to really shine!

Scarlett will also be presenting during this year’s hostless event, alongside four-time SAG Award winner, Sterling K. Brown who is up for another Outstanding Actor in a Television Drama for This Is Us.