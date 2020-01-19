Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Plans To Retire ‘Pretty Soon’ Amid Rumored ‘RHOC’ Cast Shakeup

Vicki Gunvalson talked about retiring ‘pretty soon’ after admitting that she ‘doesn’t know’ if she’ll be back on ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ next season.

From reality to total relaxation? Vicki Gunvalson, 57, opened up about her potential next steps in life in the comments section of an Instagram snap of her with fiance Steve Lodge, 61, posted on January 16. The two were in vacation mode in the photo which showed them dining at a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they cheersed with two big glasses of wine while cozying up next to one another. “Lookin like retirement,” one fan wrote to the “OG of the OC” to which she responded with, “Pretty soon,” next to a heart emoji. Vicki has been very successful in the business world on top of being a Bravolebrity as she’s owned Coto Insurance for several years now.

Vicki hinting at retirement comes at an interesting time for her as she and the rest of her RHOC cast (Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd), are more than likely anxiously awaiting the news on if they will be back for the show’s 15th season. The mother-of-two, who has been with the franchise in some capacity since it premiered 14 years ago, recently told a fan that she “doesn’t know” after they asked her about the rumors surrounding her not returning.

Andy Cohen, 50, only made matters worse when he revealed on Jeff Lewis‘ Sirius XM radio show that some changes were coming for season 15 when the show begins filming later this year. “Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told awhile ago a cast shake-up was coming,” a source close to production shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on December 29. “All of the ladies [of ‘RHOC’] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.”

“They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” our source continued. “The reunion just ended so it will be looked at in the new year but they’re always interviewing new ladies and they’ve got their eye on a couple, it’s just still too early to tell what’s exactly happening. Everyone’s just waiting though some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since filming wrapped officially just in case they are asked back.”