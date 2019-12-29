‘RHOC’ Cast Nervous About Their Future On The Show After Andy Cohen Reveals Cast Shake Up

Andy Cohen revealed a shake up is coming for the ‘RHOC’ ladies and we can reveal how it’s making them feel.

Andy Cohen, 51, launched The Real Housewives Of Orange County as the first franchise in the show’s successful history 14 seasons ago with OG’s Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Barney, 52, who are both cast members (though Vicki was demoted to a friend this season) and fan favorites to date. But after the Bravo bossman recently confirmed on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that some changes were coming for season 15 when the show begins filming in 2020, even the original ladies aren’t feeling safe. “Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told awhile ago a cast shake-up was coming,” a source close to production shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “All of the ladies [of ‘RHOC’] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.”

Even with the reunion just finishing this week, the ladies don’t have much time to breathe before finding out their fate. “They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” our source continued. “The reunion just ended so it will be looked at in the new year but they’re always interviewing new ladies and they’ve got their eye on a couple, it’s just still too early to tell what’s exactly happening. Everyone’s just waiting though some of the ladies have been asked to film things in their lives here and there since filming wrapped officially just in case they are asked back.”

The drama was full force during the entire season, especially between newly engaged Kelly Dodd, 44, and the tres amigas — AKA Vicki, Tamra and Shannon Beador, 55 getting into fights on screen and even off when Vicki sued Kelly. With fellow cast members Emily Simpson, 54, Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, and newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, also having had their fair share of issues, there’s a lot to think about as the lines seem to still be divided though they’ll all find a way to be professional to keep their oranges. “Nobody wants to go anywhere and the ladies would find a way to film together if they had to,” our source said. “Vicki wants to be full-time again very, very badly but she doesn’t want Kelly on, neither do Tamra or Shannon. It got very bad at the end of filming, but Vicki would put her differences aside to be back full-time as would Kelly and Tamra. They all love doing the show.”