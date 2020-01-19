Miley Cyrus: The Truth On How She Feels About Ex Liam Hemsworth’s New Relationship

Liam Hemsworth was spotted packing on the PDA with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in Australia just a few days ago!

Liam Hemsworth, 30, has moved on with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21, — and ex Miley Cyrus, 27, isn’t trying to make things awkward. “Miley is not asking their mutual friends about Liam’s new relationship,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable. She is not checking in on Liam as they do have a very few mutual friends they still both speak to, however, a lot of their friends chose sides and don’t communicate with the others post the split. They will communicate here and there between friends but not over that. The split was hard on their few mutual friends, too.”

Liam and Gabriella were spotted enjoying some time at the beach in gorgeous Byron Bay, Australia — also the home of Liam’s big brother Chris Hemsworth — just a few days ago. The couple weren’t shy about packing on the PDA and making out in public in the photos, which showed them soaking up the sun and jumping into the turquoise blue water. Though the relationship is fairly new, it seems to be serious as Liam was already seen introducing the 21-year-old model to his parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth in December.

As for Miley, she seems to be more in love with Cody Simpson, 22, than ever! The couple were seen enjoying a romantic kiss outside of Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 16 in Los Angeles, and it doesn’t seem like she has Liam on the mind. “Miley and Liam have not spoken in quite some time. They barely spoke after the break-up. They’ll always love each other deep down and friends close to them feel they both still do love one another,” the source also added. While Miley and Liam were married for just a few months, their romantic history dates back to when they were teenagers shooting The Last Song.

“When they first broke up, a lot of their closest friends were in disbelief and thought they’d get back together. They were always fighting and breaking up and making up and everyone thought they’d get past this, but it got too deep,” the insider continued, referencing the on-again, off-again nature of the pair’s romance. “Liam just realized he wanted a different kind of wife, one who was more traditional and reserved, and his family really helped him take the step in divorce. He’s happier, but he does miss Miley. The divorce really divided some of their close friends.”