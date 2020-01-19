See Pics
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Are Couple Goals As They Celebrate His 38th Birthday In Paris

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade
Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union and Duane Wade go out for dinner in New York
Actress, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade arrive at Lanvin Men's Fashion show fall / winter 20/21 in Paris, on January 19th 2020.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Li-Ning show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 18 Jan 2020
Gabrielle Union shows off her incredible bikin body while enjoying the sun with Dwyane Wade in Saint Tropez.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continued the birthday festivities in France, where they showed off sweet PDA at the Li-Ning and Lanvin shows amid Men’s Paris Fashion Week. Jackie Chan even made a cameo!

The city of love and fashion served as the perfect destination for Dwyane Wade to celebrate his 38th birthday with his wife, Gabrielle Union, 47! The retired NBA star actually rang in the big 3-8 on Jan. 17, but the very next day, the married couple of over four years jetted off to France just in time for Men’s Paris Fashion Week. They caught Li-Ning’s Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show, and their chemistry was palpable from their front-row seats!

Dwyane has a long history with Li-Ning. He has been repping the Chinese athletic apparel brand since 2012, but solidified the partnership by signing a lifetime deal with the company in 2018. The NBA champ has his own line of shoes within the company, Way of Wade, and he sported sneakers from his own collection at the Li-Ning show on Saturday! After the new designs were paraded down the runway, the brand paid tribute to Dwyane’s birthday with a cake. At one point during the show, legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan, 65, joined Dwyane and Gabrielle for a photo!

The next day, on Jan. 18, Dwyane and Gabrielle headed off to Lanvin’s Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show. A 180 from their sporty Li-Ning attire from the previous day, Dwyane and Gabrielle were wearing longline coats in complimentary pastel colors of blue and yellow. Gabrielle, who looked chic in her yellow trench coat, was photographed holding hands with her dapper husband, who looked cosmopolitan as well in his baby blue, double breasted coat.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade lovingly lean into one another front-row at Li-Ning’s fashion show at Men’s Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18, 2020. (Shutterstock)
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hold hands outside Lanvin’s fashion show at Men’s Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 19, 2020. (BACKGRID)

On Dwyane’s actual birthday, Gabrielle surprised her husband with a video montage of their sweetest memories (and, of course, a few solo hunky shots of the basketball star). She also left a sweet message under the video for Dwyane, whom she shares her daughter Kaavia, 1, with: “You are so many things to so many people and yet somehow you keep evolving into the man, husband, father, businessman, son, brother, philanthropist, ally, and FRIEND you always knew you could be. I am so proud of the FRIEND you are. It baffles some, that you don’t cash in on your friendships or exploit the trust we all have in you, but that’s not you. You’ve been the true definition of friend, even when you suffer,” she began — you can read the full message, here.