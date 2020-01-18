Gabrielle Union Posts Sweet B-Day Dedication For Husband Dwyane Wade — ‘So Proud Of The Friend You Are’

Gabrielle Union prepared a sweet video montage for Dwyane Wade’s 38th birthday, packed with memorable nights out, loving moments and hunky pictures of the NBA star! On top of that, Gabrielle left a loving note for her husband.

Gabrielle Union, 47, loves her marriage with Dwyane Wade, but she also appreciates her friendship with the former Miami Heats player. The L.A.’s Finest star stressed this point in her loving birthday tribute for her husband of over five years, which she shared on Instagram on Jan. 17, the day he rang in his 38th year! In addition to a lengthy and loving caption, the tribute included a video montage [SEEN HERE] that highlighted this beautiful relationship: we saw the spouses dance together, hold hands and attend countless functions by each other’s sides, all to the tune of Angie Stone’s romantic track “Brotha.”

The sentimental feelings carried over into Gabrielle’s caption, where she gushed about her longtime relationship with Dwyane! “You are so many things to so many people and yet somehow you keep evolving into the man, husband, father, businessman, son, brother, philanthropist, ally, and FRIEND you always knew you could be,” Gabrielle began in her birthday message.

Elaborating on why Dwyane is an amazing friend — and not just to Gabrielle — she continued, “I am so proud of the FRIEND you are. It baffles some, that you don’t cash in on your friendships or exploit the trust we all have in you, but that’s not you. You’ve been the true definition of friend, even when you suffer.” After Gabrielle made her red carpet debut with Dwyane in 2010, a decade later, Gabrielle can now call the basketball star her “very best friend.”

Dwyane has also given Gabrielle the other love of her life in 2018: her first child, Kaavia James Union Wade! Gabrielle and Dwyane love bonding with their daughter, as fans can see on Gabrielle’s Instagram. On the same day of Dwyane’s birthday, Gabrielle shared one of these sweet moments to her Instagram, which was a video of Dwyane feeding their hungry infant. Gabrielle upped the adorable factor of the clip by editing in audio from the “Feed Me” scene in Little Shop of Horrors! From that clip to the birthday tribute, you can add video editing among Gabrielle’s many talents on her resume!