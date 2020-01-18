Bar Refaeli, 34, Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adi Ezra — ‘Life Is Beautiful’

Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra are parents all over again! The couple just welcomed their third child together. How exciting!

A new party of five has arrived! Bar Refaeli, 34, announced that she gave birth to her third child with husband Adi Ezra, 44, on Instagram on January 18. She shared a photo of her in the hospital after welcoming her baby where the supermodel was all smiles while announcing the big news. “This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years,” she captioned the snap. “Life is beautiful.” The longtime couple are already parents to daughters Liv, 2, and Elle, 1.

The supermodel first revealed that she was pregnant with baby number three in a sweet video posted to her Instagram on June 20. She was joined by friend Assi Azar during the happy footage. Assi appeared on screen before the pregnant star greeted viewers from the background. He was left in total shock when she told her 2.9 million followers about her joyous baby news.

Bar has put her growing baby belly on display numerous times since announcing her pregnancy, both on and off the red carpet. She held onto it tightly at the Venice Film Festival in August while looking positively stunning in an all-black ensemble. Her bump was also on display in a halfway opened blouse and bikini bottom in an Instagram photo she posted on October 4.

Baby number three may have just arrived, but there could be more little ones on the way for Bar and Adi in the near future. She previously talked to HELLO Monthly Magazine in 2015 about her desires to have a large family, saying, “I think this will be a decade of family…I come from a family of four children. A lot of mums could read this and think, ‘Yeah, try having one first’. Hopefully, I’ll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one.”

Bar and Adi tied the knot in September 2015 in Haifia, Israel, where they said “I do” in front of friends and family at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort. The Sports Illustrated model was previously married to Arik Weinstein, who she wed in 2003 when she was in her late teens. Other men she’s previously been linked to include Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, actor-musician Ran Danker, 35, and Baywatch hunk David Charvet, 47.