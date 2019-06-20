Bar Refaeli Pregnant With 3rd Child With Husband Adi Ezra: See Supermodel’s Cute Announcement

Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra are going to be a family of 5! The couple is expecting their 3rd child together, she revealed in a sweet video on June 20.

Bar Refaeli, 34, and husband Adi Ezra, 44, are adding to their brood! The model is pregnant with the couple’s third child, she announced in a surprise video early Thursday morning. She was joined by friend Assi Azar for the happy video, where he appeared on screen before the pregnant star appeared from the background.

Bar and Adi are already parents to to daughters Elle, 20 months, and Liv, 2. The couple tied the knot in September 2015 in Haifia, Israel, where they said “I do” in front of friends and family at the Carmel Forest Spa Resort.

Congratulations to the happy couple! And, we’ll have to wait and see if it’s a third baby girl for Bar and Adi, or if they’ll welcome their first boy together. Bar’s due date is unknown at this time.