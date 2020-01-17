‘RHONY’s Carole Radziwill Says Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kuth’s Engagement Was Totally ‘Unexpected’

One person that seemed surprised that Tinsley Mortimer & Scott Kluth got engaged was her former ‘RHONY’ costar Carole Radziwill.

Love is in the air for Tinsley Mortimer, 44, and her beau Scott Kluth, 40, who got engaged in his hometown of Chicago right in front of the city’s historic Chicago Water Tower on November 24 after the couple dated for quite some time. The bubbly blonde ultimately has Carole Radziwill, 56, to thank for all of this as she was the one to introduce them in the first place. Carole chatted about her thoughts on them getting engaged EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while celebrating her Smash + Tess Loungewear collaboration in New York City on January 14. “Oh my God, that was so unexpected,” she said after being asked about her involvement in getting them together and them being betrothed. “Yeah, you’d think that’s good karma.”

Tinsley and Scott’s relationship highs and lows were the topic of conversation often both on and off RHONY since they met three years ago. Things seemingly were dunzo between them at the end of season 11 in July 2019 but he had something else up his sleeve when he finally proposed to her four months later. “Sooo much to be THANKFUL for!!!”, she posted on her Instagram on November 28 along with a photo of them kissing where her massive engagement ring was on clear display. Fans littered her comments section with congratulatory words over the happy news with one writing, “So happy for you beautiful girl!”

“YES, I was totally surprised!” Tinsley told us EXCLUSIVELY about the engagement in a recent interview. “I thought we were going out to dinner and the next thing I knew the Christmas carolers were singing our song ‘A Thousand Years’ and he was down on one knee. He absolutely swept me off my feet that night.”

So wait… what about Carole’s love life? “I find time to do the things that I love, but the great thing about not being on a reality show is your private life can be private,” the decorated journalist said after being asked if she’s dating. “To be honest, it’s a nice feeling. It’s a nice feeling to have some privacy in that area of my life.”