Vicki Gunvalson Reveals That Her Wedding To Fiance Steve Will Happen ‘Sometime This Year’

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge will be hearing wedding bells in 2020 as the ‘RHOC’ star just revealed details about their upcoming nuptials!

Its almost time to “Whoop it up!” Vicki Gunvalson, 57, spilled details about her wedding with Steve Lodge, 61, in the comments section of her latest Instagram photo posted on January 16. She shared a snap of them wining and dining with one another during their vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where her followers asked her endless questions about their relationship and what’s next for them. “When is the wedding?” one fan inquired to which the mother-of-two responded with, “sometime this year”. Something that the couple hasn’t figured out yet, however, is the actual date of the ceremony as she said “not yet” to another social media user after being asked specifically about that. The two appear happy as can be with each other in the meantime as the pic she posted showed them smiling for the camera while cozying up during an intimate evening out.

Rumors have swirled the longtime reality star for year, many of which she’s shot down. A recent one that she categorically denied was about her and Steve splitting! A fan brought that up to her earlier this month while the two were luxuriating on a separate trip together. “I heard a rumor that you and Steve have broken up?”, they asked her on Instagram. “Is it true after the year you had last year?” Vicki responded in the easiest of ways by simply saying, “Of course not, Steve’s the one taking the pictures.”

Vicki & Steve dated for a while before she announced their engagement in April 2019. Their engagement festivities were seen on the season 14 RHOC finale where the focus was more on Kelly Dodd, 43, vs. Vicki & the Tres Amigas (Shannon Beador, 55, Tamra Judge, 52). Things eventually took a turn for the hilarious when Tamra, whose anger towards Kelly continued to rise as the episodes progressed, hid in a bush where castmate Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, found her in a state of hysterics.

RHOC fans have seen Vicki in relationships with other men prior to landing on Steve. She was with ex-husband Donn Gunvalson during the early seasons on the show before they officially divorced in 2014. Vicki also dated Brooks Ayers who found himself in a ton of controversy after he admitted to faking having cancer.