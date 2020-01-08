‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Denies Rumors That She & Fiance Steve Lodge Have Broken Up

Vicki Gunvalson shut down any speculation that she and fiance Steve Lodge broke up after a fan questioned her over it on social media.

All is good in lovers lane between Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Steve Lodge, 61. The Real Housewives of Orange County star responded to a fan who claimed to have heard some gossip about them splitting in the comments section of an Instagram photo set where they luxuriated on a massive boat. “I heard a rumor that you and Steve have broken up?”, they asked her. “Is it true after the year you had last year?” The mother-of-two shut things down by simply saying, “Of course not, Steve’s the one taking the pictures.” Her handsome man cozied up in one of the snaps with her as they took in the sights of the Pacific Ocean shortly after the New Year began… further proving her point that they are doing A-OK with one another months after he got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Vicki & Steve dated for quite some time before she announced their engagement in April 2019. Their engagement festivities were seen on the season 14 RHOC finale where the focus was more on Kelly Dodd, 43, vs. Vicki & the Tres Amigas (Shannon Beador, 55, Tamra Judge, 52). Things eventually took a turn for the hilarious when Tamra, whose anger towards Kelly continued to rise as the episodes progressed, hid in a bush where castmate Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, found her in a state of hysterics.

An area of Vicki’s life that might be causing her worriment is if she will return to RHOC after she was demoted to friend of the wives last year. Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 50, recently confirmed on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that some changes were coming for season 15 when the show begins filming in 2020, and even the original ladies aren’t feeling safe.

“Andy’s comments made them all nervous and they were told awhile ago a cast shake-up was coming,” a source close to production shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on December 29. “All of the ladies [of ‘RHOC’] are saying they’re confident they’re coming back, but nobody knows for certain.” Vicki has been part of the long-running reality series in some capacity since its debut season in 2006.