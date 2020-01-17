Kylie Jenner & Stormi Look Like Literal Angels In Gorgeous Promo For Stormi Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner recently teased her new Stormi-inspired collection on Instagram, and just posted the first new promo for it!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is about to launch her most personal makeup collaboration yet! The makeup mogul just posted the first new promo for her upcoming Stormi collection with none other than her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The pair shared the screen in a heavenly new video, which features the duo in grecian-inspired white dresses with confetti falling all around them — watch it right here! “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day i found out i was pregnant😫🦋,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO wrote. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter 🤍 i can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️.” We’re marking our calendars!

The video was set to a new unreleased tune by Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, R&B artist Kaash Paige and Don Toliver. “Euphoria, I’m drowning in euphoria, drowning in euphoria,” Kaash can he heard singing in the romantic, down tempo song, as Travis sings the same lyrics back. Kylie is known to be a fan of Kaash, who hails from Dallas, Texas, and has shared her music often on her Instagram stories! On Nov. 26, Kylie showed off her jet black hair as she jammed to Kaash’s jam “Heartbreaker,” and she also grooved to “Kaash’s Interlude” in another video posted on Dec. 14! The singer confirmed her involvement in the track, writing “Oh I forgot to tell y’all… I’m on don toliver project with him and Travis 🔥🤦🏾‍♀️” on Twitter, and in another post on her IG story.

Kylie looked incredible in the video as she rocked a nude lip and bright pink eye shadow — her favorite color — along with a matching baby pink manicure! The duo looked so cute as they held their hands out for the falling petals and confetti, and we couldn’t get over Stormi’s double-bun hair style. The little girl accessorized with a dainty gold bracelet and diamond stud earrings, which are also a favorite of her auntie Kim Kardashian, 39! Kylie, meanwhile, kept her long dark hair in a natural wave and accessorized with various gold rings.

Travis was so proud of his girls’ new campaign, and posted two heart emojis just minutes after the video was posted! Grandma Kris Jenner also gushed over the adorable clip, writing “This is everything 💕💕💕💕 my heart is full 💕.” Kylie previously teased the new collection on Instagram, and even showed little Stormi looking over the packaging and art design! While she didn’t give viewers a full look, a purple box with butterflies could be seen, along with a hot pink and orange eye shadow palette titled “Valentine’s Day Collection 2020.”