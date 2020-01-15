Wendy Williams Not A Fan Of Lori Harvey Dating Future: ‘If She Were My Kid I’d Break Her Neck’

It’s a good thing Lori Harvey isn’t Wendy Williams’ kid. The host expressed her disapproval of a romance between Steve Harvey’s 23-year-old daughter and rapper Future, 36, on January 15. Wendy didn’t hold back when reacting to the dating rumors.

As Lori Harvey and Future continue to get cozy in Jamaica, where they’re celebrating her 23rd birthday, Wendy Williams is in her purple chair giving her two cents about the rumored romance. The host, who often points out that Future has multiple children with various women, did just that on her talk show Wednesday morning. She admitted that if Lori were her kid, there’d be major consequences.

“He has 8 kids with four different babies moms! … If this was my daughter at 23 I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps,” Wendy said. “And, you’re not the boss of your kids when they’re 23-years-old. Lori, what’re you doing? Girl, everyone talks about you… You’re so pretty, you don’t have to be that girl!”

Meanwhile, Lori’s father, Steve Harvey also reacted to the news of his daughter’s rumored romance with the “Life Is Good” rapper. “I don’t know nothing about it,” the Family Feud host said to The Hollywood Fix while out in LA with Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble on January 6. When asked if he “approves” of the Future, Steve played coy, adding, “I don’t know nothing about it.” Nonetheless, he was quite chatty throughout the interview, except when it came to his daughter’s love life.

Lori and Future have been vacationing in Jamaica with friends in celebration of her birthday, which was on January 13. She shared a since expired video to Instagram Stories that showed her cuddled up with future. In the caption of the clip, Lori gushed that the rapper seriously “outdid” himself, hinting that it was Future who planned the lavish getaway.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, Lori was greeted with a rose petal path to candlelit bedroom, which featured more rose petals in the shape of a heart. She documented the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, but did not tag future at the time. However, he made more frequent appearances in her social media posts as the trip went on. Both Lori and Future shared the same photo of them in a pool together with the caption, “Life Is Good” — the title of his new single with Drake.