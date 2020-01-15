Hollywood Life

Selena Gomez Teases Unreleased Track ‘Boyfriend’ & Fans Are Convinced It’s A Song About Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez
Shutterstock
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest talk with Selena Gomez during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Monday, January 13, 2020. Photo: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Selena Gomez at Kelly Show in New York Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5139887 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Evening Writer

Selena Gomez ‘can’t wait’ for fans to listen to her unreleased track, ‘Boyfriend.’ That led fans to speculate if the ‘boyfriend’ in the title is referring to her ex, Justin Bieber…but Selena had something much different to say!

Selena Gomez, 27, dropped a song name that had many fans’ minds spinning: “Boyfriend.” She made the big reveal while chatting about her new albumRare, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 13! Thanks to Jimmy Fallons’ probing, Selena ‘fessed up and revealed that “maybe there’s a few things” — AKA, unreleased songs — that were left off the album. “There’s a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist. I can’t really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend.’ So, I can’t wait for people to hear that one,” Selena further revealed. With such a name, fans of course put on their detective hats.

Not everyone was too kind, since some immediately assumed that “Boyfriend” was about an actual past boyfriend — AKA, Justin Bieber, 25. “Selena gomez is really out here naming one of her new songs ‘boyfriend’…..leave justin alone and move on bye,” one critic tweeted, while another person tweeted, “sorry not sorry but why is selena releasing a song called boyfriend? justin got s–t just for releasing a song the same month she was bringing her album out… justin stays getting sh–t for the littlest things but when she does them it’s fine?” Ironically, Justin also has a track of his own called “Boyfriend,” which he released in 2012. There was even a third fan who brought The Weeknd into the conversation, tweeting, “Selena really has a song called boyfriend lol which boyfriend is it about 🤷🏼‍♀️😂.”

However, Justin’s name was NOT even subtly referred to as Selena talked about a similarly named track called “I Want A Boyfriend” in a video for The Wall Street Journal. “I just came in [to the studio] and was like, ‘I want a boyfriend.’ And literally, that just became the hook immediately. I was like, ‘That’s kind of what I want right now. I’ve been single for two years. It’s maybe nice.'” Selena didn’t confirm if this is the same song as “Boyfriend,” but it sure sounds like it. Either way, one fan made a correct prediction: “If she’ll call the song ,,boyfriend” beliebers are gonna dragg here bcs of Justin s song.”

Fans also came to Selena’s defense, pointing out that Ariana Grande released a track called “Boyfriend” in the past year. In other words, it’s a common word, as some fans pointed out — and we’d like to also add that Ashlee Simpson and Big Time Rush dropped tracks with the same title. “Not people saying selena is copying or being “obsessed” cause she titled a song boyfriend when ariana and justin have a song titled boyfriend as if its not the most generic and based title ever and like theres not thousands of songs named it…. okay,” one frustrated fan tweeted.

Regardless, fans’ minds are naturally jumping to Justin, given the lyrics in Selena’s songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” With lines like “in two months, you replaced us” and “took a few years to soak up the tears,” listeners could only point at Justin for being the muse behind these tracks. After all, out of all the men from Selena’s past, Justin has been romantically involved with her the longest (their on-again, off-again relationship spanned between 2011-2018).