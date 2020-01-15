See Pic
David Eason Shares Sweet Pic Of Daughter Ensley After Reuniting With Jenelle Evans

David Eason couldn’t contain how much he ‘missed this beautiful face,’ as he posted an adorable new pic of his daughter, Ensley, following his reunion with Jenelle Evans.

Although his relationship is in a state of upheaval, David Eason is making time with his daughter a major priority. David took to his Instagram account on Jan. 15 to share the sweetest snap of his two-year-old daughter, Ensley, who sported quite a look for the photo op! In the pic, the two-year-old had red lipstick smeared all over her mouth, with other bits of makeup on her eyes and cheeks. “Oh how I have missed this beautiful face,” he began the caption to the photo. “She’s definitely going to become a makeup artist one day!”

The post comes just one day after images were made public of David reuniting with Ensley and his estranged wife Jenelle Evans. The trio stepped out for a rare sighting in Nashville, where they walked side-by-side, as Jenelle held tightly to Ensley’s little hand. Although the reunion was a civil occasion, the couple are putting in the effort to maintain some semblance of amicability as they maneuver their divorce and co-parenting their little girl.

While the restraining order Jenelle placed on David was dismissed upon her wishes on Jan. 10, their impending divorce is still happening. The former MTV star filed for divorce in November 2019 after she and her kids — including Jace Vahn Evans and Kaiser Orion Griffith, whom she shares from previous relationships — moved away from the North Carolina ranch she and David shared. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from ‘Teen Mom’ I’ve started to look at my, life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Jenelle shared in a statement she posted to Instagram on Oct. 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David,” Jenelle revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed the papers to start that process.”

Although the couple’s tumultuous relationship is coming to an end, fans can be glad to see both of them prioritizing their child’s welfare. As they maneuver their forthcoming separation and subsequent divorce, fans will hopefully see glimpses like these of Jenelle and David’s sweet little girl.