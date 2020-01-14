Vanessa Hudgens Steps Out For 1st Time Since Austin Butler Split Wearing No Makeup & Looking Fabulous

Vanessa Hudgens isn’t letting her reported breakup with Austin Butler postpone chores — or damper her style. The actress rocked luxurious house slippers to move a trashcan.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, has no need to hide! Shortly after a report of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, 28, surfaced on Jan. 14, the actress was seen that same day moving her trashcan to the curb in front of her Los Angeles home. While Twitter is mourning the end of this nine-year relationship, Vanessa was wearing anything but a bereavement outfit. The darling of Netflix Christmas movies looked chic and cheery as always in a graphic sweatshirt, fur-lined loafers, polka dot skirt and a Prada fanny bag! You can see the photos, here.

Even while wearing no makeup, taking out the trash AND (reportedly) dealing with a breakup, Vanessa managed to look like how we’d dress for the beginning of a relationship. She appeared just as sunny in a golden, butterfly-filtered selfie that Vanessa shared to Instagram right after news trickled in about her reported breakup.

Life is carrying on as usual for Vanessa, who even has a big engagement this Tuesday night: the premiere of her new movie, Bad Boys for Life, in which she plays a leading role! Vanessa happily reminded fans of the premiere on her Instagram Story on Jan. 14, hours before the event. She even wrote that she was “so excited” over a photo with her co-stars Charles Melton, Alexander Ludwig and Paola Nuñez! Vanessa isn’t holing up at night, as you can see — she was even in the mood to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game, an experience she also shared to her Instagram Story. Austin, on the other hand, hasn’t been so open to social media. His last Instagram post was shared in Oct. 2019.

While neither Vanessa nor Austin spoke out on their reported split, a source “confirm[ed]” the breakup to Us Weekly. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the insider said. HollywoodLife had reached out to Vanessa and Austin’s reps for comment.

While the dissolution of this romance has rocked fans — just take a peep at all the heartbroken memes on Twitter — the news wasn’t blindsiding to all. Suspicions arose when Vanessa and Austin, who were a very open and affectionate couple, did not post photos of each other during the holidays. Vanessa vacationed in Vals, Switzerland, and Austin failed to make a cameo in her many getaway posts.