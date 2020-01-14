‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Clashes With Stephan & His Girlfriend During Tense Meet-Up

Kayla agreed with meet up with Stephan and his girlfriend during the Jan. 14 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, but she quickly came to regret that decision.

The Jan. 14 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant ended on a dramatic note, when Kayla clashed with her ex, Stephan, and his current girlfriend. Stephan had asked if they could all meet up, along with Kayla’s current boyfriend Luke, so they could figure out a way to co-parent moving forward. However, both parties went into the meeting with pretty big expectations and neither really got what they wanted. Stephan wanted more time with their son, Izaiah, and was willing to forget the past, but Kayla wanted to rehash their ongoing issues, including a time when Stephan’s girlfriend allegedly told her she’d cause her to have a miscarriage.

And because Kayla and Stephan’s girlfriend, Madison, remembered the incident a bit differently, neither would come to any sort of agreement. Furthermore, Stephan’s girlfriend refused to apologize, which means Kayla also didn’t want her to ever be around Izaiah. So it sounds like Stephan’s going to have to figure out whether his romance is more important than his relationship with his son.

Meanwhile, Brianna got Braeson his first tricycle and had a prosthetic put on it so he could better maneuver the vehicle. Brianna didn’t want Braeson to get a permanent one, though, as she revealed that she wanted him to be old enough to make that decision for himself when the time comes.

Tonight, @Kayla_Sessler agrees to sit down with Stephan and his girlfriend. Will she regret it? 😬 Find out on a brand new Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant. pic.twitter.com/drDWwrqYRf — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 14, 2020

Later, Ashley was shocked when Bar asked for a paternity test. Especially because it came around the same time that her grandmother had passed away. He eventually regretted the decision, but because he wanted to be “petty”, Ashley told her mom that she was going to make Bar follow through with it, leaving a court to decide when he’ll get to spend time with their daughter, Holly.

Finally, Rachel dealt with Jacob’s jealousy, and basically dumped him over it, while Kiaya finally let Carla meet her grandson.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.