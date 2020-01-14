Kendall Jenner Smiles Big To Show Off Her Missing Front Teeth In Adorable Throwback Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Jan. 13 to share a cute childhood pic of her older sister Kendall smiling big for the camera with missing teeth and admitted she misses her.

Kylie Jenner, 22, gave a sweet shout-out to her older sister Kendall Jenner, 24, when she posted an incredibly cute throwback photo of her to her Instagram page on Jan. 13! In the photo, a very young close-up Kendall can be seen showing off what looks like two missing front teeth while giving a big smile to the camera. “i miss u @kendalljenner 😢😢,” Kylie captioned the snapshot, giving love to the model. It didn’t take long for Kendall to respond with a similar sentiment. “agh i miss you,” she wrote.

In addition to Kendall, other members of the KarJenner family chimed in with their own cute responses about the pic. Kendall and Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 70, got a little cheeky with her response. “Something is missing… 🤔🤔🤔,” it read. “Cutie !!!” older sis Khloe Kardashian, 35, wrote while mom Kris Jenner, 64, teased, “Oh you have a window in your mouth!!! 😂”

Kylie’s latest post isn’t the first time we’ve seen childhood pics of Kendall or the other KarJenner girls. The family usually posts these kinds of throwbacks every once in a while when they feel like reminiscing or on a special occasion. When it comes to Kendall and Kylie, though it seems that they look so much alike that even their own parents can get older pics confused sometimes! In Aug., Cailtyn made headlines when she accidentally posted a throwback pic with Kendall in honor of Kylie’s birthday. It didn’t seem to offend Kylie, though, and in fact, she found it funny, according to an insider who previously spoke to HollywoodLife. “It’s not the first time her dad has had trouble telling her and Kendall’s old baby pics apart,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY said. “It’s such a dad move, she’s not mad at all. If anything it was a funny reminder of her dad on her birthday.”

We hope to see more cute pics of the KarJenner family in the future! It’s always fun to see throwbacks whenever they are in the mood to share them!