Kylie Jenner: How She Feels About Dad Caitlyn Accidentally Posting A Pic Of Kendall On Her B-Day

It wasn’t the ‘first time’ Caitlyn Jenner had a hard time telling Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s baby pictures apart. However, HollywoodLife has learned if Kylie was ‘mad’ after her dad confused her for Kendall on her 22nd birthday!

It’s a good thing Kylie Jenner has a sense of humor. Her dad Caitlyn Jenner, 69, made an Instagram faux pas by posting a childhood picture of Kylie’s sister Kendall, 23, instead of the actual birthday girl on the day Kylie rang in her 22nd year (Aug. 10). But the makeup mogul was far from offended! “Kylie is having way too much fun on her trip to be spending her energy getting upset over her dad posting the wrong baby picture,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife amid Kylie’s getaway to Capri, Italy. It also helps that Caitlyn’s made this mistake before!

“It’s also not the first time her dad has had trouble telling her and Kendall’s old baby pics apart,” our source reveals. “It’s such a dad move, she’s not mad at all. If anything it was a funny reminder of her dad on her birthday.” Apparently, the mix-up has even given Kylie ideas about payback (done in jest, of course).

“Kylie is already thinking of ideas to get her back jokingly when it is is Caitlyn’s birthday in October,” a second source, who’s close to Kylie, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That’s how much Caitlyn’s birthday shout-out (to the wrong person) made Kylie laugh! “Kylie thought it was hilarious that her dad mixed up old pictures,” the source adds, reiterating what our first insider said. “It was really a funny moment for Kylie to laugh about. She loves her Dad and she knows it wasn’t done on purpose. It was an honest mistake that they can laugh about.”

To be fair, Caitlyn quickly caught her mistake and threw up a new slideshow that featured both Kendall and Kylie on Aug. 10. Anyways, Kylie really had no reason to be mad, given that she was partying on a megayacht that reportedly cost a whopping $1.2 million a week with her loved ones (Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau, and even more). Even after Kylie’s special day wrapped this past Saturday, she hasn’t flown back to Southern California just yet. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was even pictured in matching blue mini dresses with Stormi while they sailed out to sea in Italy!