Blac Chyna Shares Video Of Dream Wearing Earrings After Rob Reportedly Files For Primary Custody

Blac Chyna showed off her daughter Dream, 3, talking about colors while painting in Instagram videos on Jan. 14, one week after making headlines for a reported custody battle with ex Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna, 31, spent part of the afternoon painting with her daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, on Jan. 14 and took to Instagram to share some cute videos that proved the tot knows her colors! In the clips, which were posted to the proud mom’s stories, Dream, who has her curly hair up and is wearing a blue and red shirt with earrings in her ears, can be seen excitingly holding a paintbrush as she stands next to a blank canvas and bottles of different colored paint. Blac can be heard asking her what color is which as she points to the bottles and she answers them all correctly. She then asks her what her favorite color is. “Blue and pink!” the adorable little girl exclaims before Blac replies that her own favorite color is red.

The adorable videos come one week after Blac’s ex Rob Kardashian, 32, who is Dream’s father, made headlines for reportedly filing for primary custody of his daughter. Rob’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, backed up her brother’s claims in the unpublished court documents about seeing a “behavioral change” in Dream, according to TMZ.

Although there’s been no confirmation from Blac or Rob, filing for sole custody is quite the different move than the one we heard about in Mar. Back then, the exes reportedly reached an agreement that would allow them to share custody of Dream and split her necessary expenses such as school and medical things, equally. The TMZ report also stated that Rob would no longer have to pay the $20,000 he was paying for Dream every month now that a new agreement was in place.

It’s great to see Dream enjoying her days while being creative with her family. We’re wishing the best for her and her parents in the new year.