Khloe Kardashian Heads Back To Work After Deciding That She Won’t Reunite With Ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian had her business cap on days after her ex Tristan Thompson’s campaign to win her back apparently fell on deaf ears.

Khloe Kardashian put her curves front and center while leaving the family studio in Calabasas on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty, 35, looked like a classic bombshell as she ran errands in a pair of tight jeans from her own brand Good American. Khloe accentuated her curves by pairing the denim with a crisp, cropped pink-hued button-up shirt. The mom to True Thompson, 1, decided to leave most of the buttons undone with her bra shining through. She completed her killer look with a pair of baby pink pumps and styled her blonde locks out and onto one side while accessorized with diamond earrings, a watch, and dark-tinted sunglasses. The sister of Kim Kardashian, 39, sported a very bronzed complexion and completed her look with a nude lip.

She looks to be starting the New Year off on the right track after having a disastrous 2019 with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28. They split for good after his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, 22, was exposed, however the NBA player didn’t hide his feelings when it came to his desires to get the Revenge Body star back. He left countless flirty comments for her on many of her Instagram photos, leaving fans to believe that they could’ve rekindled their romance. Tristan was even in attendance at the KarJanner annual Christmas Eve party where the two exes could be seen talking in the background of a photo.

“Tristan saying he wants to go all in on winning Khloe back of course makes her feel good, but she’s let him and everyone around her know that she’s not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him,” a HollywoodLife insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY on December 29. “Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.”

The source continued, “She’s started to be open to the idea of dating, but she’s not really there yet. She’s so focused on raising True and being as hands on and the best mom she can be. She’s with the baby all of the time and brings her everywhere when she travels, too.” So what does the future hold for Khloe now that she appears to have totally moved on from Tristan? Stay tuned!