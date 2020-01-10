‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond Checks Into Wellness Center After Racially Insensitive Video Emerges

Brandi Redmond was seen inappropriately using an accent and mocking ‘squinty eyes’ in a resurfaced 2017 video with her two daughters.

Brandi Redmond, 41, has checked into a wellness center. The Real Housewives of Dallas star recently apologized after a racially insensitive video was re-posted on social media, and is taking some time to “reflect and better herself,” a rep confirms to People magazine. Additional details were also shared on the Instagram account for Weekly Dose of B.S., the podcast that she co-hosts with RHOD star Stephanie Hollman. “She will be back with us next week,” a rep posted regarding Brandi’s absence on the latest episode. “We support her on this journey of healing and ask that join us in that.”

The reality star has been under fire after an inappropriate video, which was recorded in 2017, resurfaced on social media. In the video, Brandi is seen playing with her hair and saying in an Asian accent, “Everybody ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” as she laughs with 10-year-old Brooklyn and 7-year-old Brinkley behind her. “So, uh, I have a new hair do,” she continues in the short clip. The video immediately caused a stir on social media, with fans dubbing her racist and unaware. “It’s a good impersonation if I do say so myself and there was no harm done,” Brandi posted, in a now-deleted tweet. She also wrote that she would “do it again.”

After the backlash, Brandi quickly realized her comments were hurtful and issued a public apology. “A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity,” Brandi tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 4. “I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions.”

Stephanie Hollman also defended her RHOD castmate on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “She made a horrible mistake,” Stephanie said on the show. “She apologized then, she apologized again. She’s learning, she’s growing. I think it was just some really poor judgment and a horrible decision. I’ve been on the phone with her a lot and she’s struggling with the shame of doing that. She realizes it’s not okay.”

The video happened to appear as Brandi called out LeeAnne Locken for being a racist after comments the Pasadena, Texas native made about Kary Brittingham, who is of Mexican descent. While vacationing in Thailand, D’Andra Simmons opted to wear one of LeeAnne’s infinity dresses that can be worn many different ways. Kary and D’Andra were then critical of LeeAnne’s design, claiming it was a struggle to even put on. Later, LeeAnne — who stormed out of the dinner — called Kary “the Mexican” while venting to Stephanie. For her part, LeeAnne has also apologized in a statement.