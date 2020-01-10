Karlie Kloss: Why Millennials Like Her Are Into Astrology & How It Can Be The Key To Your Best Year Ever

If you know all the dates that Mercury will go retrograde in 2020, you probably take your horoscopes as seriously as Karlie Kloss does. Astrologer Ophira Edut why millennials are looking to the stars for help.

When it comes to making strategic moves and planning her life, Project Runway host Karlie Kloss has zero problem turning to astrology to help guide her. The 27-year-old model believes that the ancient practice is one of the tools “for success” at her fingertips. “Karlie is all about empowering girls and women with tools and resources that make us more well-rounded,” her team told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Whether that’s astrology or technology, she’s a true Leo who loves to share what she learns. Astrology is another tool for success and clarity in her toolbelt. An asset for women like Karlie who are up to big things and changing the world.”

Karlie’s love of astrology is no shock to Ophira Edut, 47, who with her sister Tali is known collectively as The AstroTwins. Not only is the model a big fan of the siblings’ AstroStyle site, she regularly gives the TV star readings. “I was introduced through a mutual connection,” Ophira says. “I go and advise her team periodically, look at their charts, give them updates, do readings for her VIP friends at her event a couple of times a year.”

Karlie isn’t the only celeb fan of the sisters. American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts, 28, is quoted on the jacket of their latest book, The AstroTwins’ 2020 Horoscope: The Ultimate Guide to a New Decade. “I’m obsessed with The AstroTwins!” she gushes. “I rely on this book for guidance.” To Ophira, Emma and Karlie are just among the many “smart, successful women” who have “businesses and creative ventures” who look to the stars for help.

Post chart reading. Love when Ophi @astrotwins visit the office ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sh7cbFvRIr — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 1, 2017

Astrology is such a hit with millennials that the trend has been reported on by heavyweight publications like The New Yorker. It makes perfect sense to Ophira. “I think [millennials] are facing a lot of uncertainty…the old rules of life aren’t really working out the way they used to…” she says. “I think astrology is really speaking to them.” Ophira clarifies “old,” by saying, “Get a job and work there for 20 years; or go to college. Now they’re saddled with all these loans. They followed the script, but they’re not getting the payoff that was promised to them. They know that they need to write a new script [and] astrology is helping them with that.”

For those who want to use astrology to help guide them through 2020 and beyond, Ophira says it’s not just about reading your daily and monthly horoscope online based on your sun sign (whether you’re a Pisces, Capricorn or whatever). (Although she does say that’s a good place to start.) Ophira suggests going deeper, by finding out where the planets were at the time and place of your birth.

“Learn about what makes you tick by doing a chart,” she says. “Start by learning your sun sign, because that can help you understand your nature and even some of your quirks, so it becomes a way of finding self-acceptance. Then do your whole chart for free because nobody is just one cookie cutter person… When you do your whole chart it helps you become more balanced, and integrate and understand all the different facets of you.” The AstroTwins’ 2020 Horoscope: The Ultimate Guide to a New Decade is out now. For information about your birth chart, go to AstroStyle.com/birthchart.