‘Little People Big World’ Stars Jeremy Roloff & Wife Audrey Welcome Baby Boy — See Sweet 1st Pics

The ‘Little People Big World’ family just added a new member. Alums Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey have welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby boy.

Less than two months after his twin brother Zachary and his wife Tori welcomed a daughter Lilah, Jeremy Roloff , 29, and wife Audrey have become parents to a son. The Little People Big World alums took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to show off their new bundle of joy and announce his name. “He is here!!!💙👶🏼. Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm,” Audrey, 28, captioned the post. Whew, that’s a big baby!

In a series of gorgeous photos taken by professional photographer Monique Serra, the couple is seen in the hospital cradling Bode in between their laps as Jeremy has his arm lovingly around his smiling, red-headed wife. In another, Audrey is holding her son up to her face as he’s swathed in a white blanket with tiny green pine trees on it and a matching cap with gold tree prints to keep his little head warm. Even though Bode is a newborn, his face is absolutely precious. Another pic shows Jeremy kissing Audrey as she holds Bode, gazing at him with so much love.

Just four days ago on Jan. 6, Audrey gushed about how lucky she is to be married to Jeremy, as he gave her so much love and support during her pregnancy. In an Instagram post showing them cradling her belly in her in final days of pregnancy, she wrote, “ I just have to say how thankful I am to be married to a man that makes me feel cherished, cared for, and confident, especially in these final days of pregnancy. He has gone above and beyond these last few weeks to help me feel more at peace in what can be a very anxious time for expecting mama,” Audrey confessed.

“So thank you babe. For all that you have done around the house lately so I can rest my body, for the work you’ve picked up so I can rest my mind, for appeasing my sudden urges to edit/clean/organize, and for chasing Ember around the house, building forts, and having dance parties😜 I love you and it’s an honor to be your wife. I can’t wait to bring our son into this world together💙,” she added. Jeremy and Audrey married on Sept. 20, 2014 in front of nearly 300 guests at Jeremy’s family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. They are already parents to two-year-old daughter Ember. The couple left Little People Big World in 2018 to raise their daughter away from cameras and focus on new endeavors.

Their reality star mom friends sent their congratulations in the comments. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky wrote, “Awwwww. Born on his due date!!! Enjoy that sweet little baby!” while Married At First Sight‘s Jamie Otis commented, “CONGRATS!!!!💗💗💗💗. And Woah! He is a BIG boy for that tiny belly you had!!🤰🏼💗 Good job, mama! He is just PRECIOUS! Congrats Guys!💘.” Jill Duggar Dillard added, “@audreyroloff yay!! Congrats y’all! 💙 you are beautiful Audrey!”